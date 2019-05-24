An 'absolute record' amount of waste was collected following the popular Isle of MTV music festival on Tuesday night.

The annual event sees thousands of revellers gather to watch international artistes at the Floriana Granaries. Plastic bottles, beer cans and empty food containers littered the ground following the concert.

Cleansing Department employees did an all-nighter, clearing up a record 19 tonnes of waste, according to the department's director Ramon Deguara.

"It was a tough night for workers of the Cleansing Department as, after a few hours, they managed to get the Floriana and Valletta areas looking back to normal," he said.

Earlier, residents told the Times of Malta they dread the annual event, saying the party-goers relieve themselves on their front doors.

The 13th edition of the event, held Tuesday, saw international artists Bebe Rexha and Ava Max take the stage.