A 19-year-old was taken to hospital with grievous injuries on Friday night after he was involved in a two-car collision in Naxxar.

The crash happened on Triq il-Fortizza tal-Mosta at around 10.30pm, the police said in a statement.

It involved a Volkswagen Polo driven by a 50-year-old Swieqi man with a 48-year-old woman in the passenger seat, and a Toyota IQ driven by a 19-year-old Italian man.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called to the scene to help.

The Toyota driver and passenger in the Volkswagen were both taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

While the Italian man was grievously injured in the crash, the woman was only slightly injured.

A police investigation is under way.