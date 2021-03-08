Matthew Magro maintained his bright start to the 2021 season when he won the prestigious Masters event at the Eden Super Bowl.

Magro qualified directly into the final stages as third seed together with national champion Mauro Anastasi, last year’s Masters winner Mark Spiteri and under 16 Champion Nicholas Muscat.

The four of them were joined by Dennis Mercieca, Kayden Laganà, Sara Xuereb, Neil Sullivan, Melissa Swift and Rankin Camilleri who made it through the final stages through the first two qualifying rounds.

