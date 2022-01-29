Health authorities reported 190 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with one patient dying while infected with the virus.

The latest virus victim was a 92-year-old man. A total of 545 people have died while COVID-positive so far in the pandemic.

It is the first time since mid-December that fewer than 200 new daily infections were reported, with the 190 new cases marginally lower than the 202 new infections reported on January 24.

Data provided by the health ministry indicated that 441 patients recovered overnight, leaving a total of 3,345 active virus cases currently in the country.

Of those, 93 are receiving hospital treatment, with five at Mater Dei Hospital's intensive treatment unit. On Friday, there were 105 patients in hospital and five in the hospital ITU.

Vaccination is currently open to all residents aged five and older. Adults are eligible for booster doses of the vaccine.

As of Friday, healthcare workers had administered a total of more than 1.2 million vaccine doses, with 328,825 of those being booster shots.