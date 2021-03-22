A total of 191 people tested positive for COVID in the past 24 hours, while a patient died overnight.

The 99-year-old female victim died at the Good Samaritan long-term care facility.

So far, 373 COVID patients have died since the pandemic reached Malta more than a year ago.

Meanwhile, according to health authorities data, a total of 323 patients recovered overnight, meaning there are currently 2,603 active virus cases in Malta.

Up until yesterday, a total of 145,934 vaccine doses had been administered, 44,483 of which are second jabs.

People in Malta are being vaccinated against the virus with Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca jabs.

Earlier on Monday, AstraZeneca said its vaccine was 80 per cent effective at preventing the disease in the elderly and did not increase the risk of blood clots.

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton also said that Europe could have herd immunity against COVID-19 by July, as incoming jabs are expected to speed up the continent's sluggish vaccine rollout.

