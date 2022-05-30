QuickLets and Zanzi Homes together with their commercial real estate brand QLC, delivered to the market 192 new property specialists since the beginning of the year after completing their induction courses with the respective brand. Each property specialists that joins Malta’s largest real estate group is welcomed to the QuickLets and Zanzi Homes Academies designed to give everyone all the tools required to deliver exceptional service to their clientele.

The induction courses put together by the operations team at QuickLets and Zanzi Homes draws from the knowledge and experience of their top talent as well as industry professionals. When letting and sales specialists join the company, they are introduced to the culture and history of the estate agency which is intended to foster a sense of unity amongst all the 36 offices and 540 property specialists currently working with QuickLets and Zanzi Homes. Together with this, extensive system training, marketing, and branding, sales techniques and photography is also delivered.

Due to its inherent nature, Zanzi Homes takes its training to a higher level and engages professionals such as notaries, architects, bank representatives as well as lawyers focused compliance to deliver in-depth sessions about their respective disciplines. On the other hand, the QLC Academy, which focused on commercial real estate, is delivered entirely by its managing partner, bringing into the picture all his years of experience in handling deals for offices, restaurants, warehouses and more.

Edward Agius, as head of letting, Paul Trapani Galea Feriol, as head of sales as well as Michael Paris, as head of QLC all deliver sessions for their respective brands. QuickLets brand manager Marc Zammit Lupi also meets all recruits during the academy. Apart from sharing their best practice and experience, these meet and greet sessions are intended to ensure all letting and sales specialists have a point of reference during their journey with QuickLets, Zanzi Homes and QLC.

The brands are synonymous with keeping things fun while retaining professionalism at the forefront of whatever they do, and this is not different in the Academies. Sessions are both interactive and use multimedia to keep the new property specialists engaged, which in turn fosters learning.

To apply for a property specialists role, apply here for QuickLets and for Zanzi Homes here.