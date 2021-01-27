The number of new COVID-19 patients was recorded at 193 between Tuesday and Wednesday while another three patients died, latest figures show.

The health authorities said the deaths were of two men aged 83 and 68 and of a woman aged 86. The men died at Mater Dei Hospital, the woman at the Good Samaritan Long Term Facility.

The number of people who have died while infected with COVID-19 now stands at 258.

The statistics also show that 148 people recovered overnight, meaning there are currently 2,682 active cases of COVID-19 in Malta.

The new cases were detected from 3,323 swab tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 5.8%.

So far, 22,371 vaccine doses have been administered, including 1,694 second doses.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Tuesday that bars will not reopen as planned on Monday, with the restriction set to be extended again as part of the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He is currently addressing a news conference announcing new measures. These include the closure of restaurants at 11pm.

Times of Malta reported on Wednesday that eyewitness accounts, footage and photography paint Paceville as still a busy place in the pandemic. The St Julian’s community and society at large are bearing the brunt of breached regulations as restaurants operate like bars and maskless revellers mingle and spill onto its streets.