Before the war, there were a number of teams from Żabbar competing in the lower divisions of the league. Perhaps, the most prominent of these clubs, was Żabbar United. This club had its premises at the St Patrick’s Social Club.

The war disrupted the progress of Żabbar United. However, at the end of hostilities it was reformed following the initiative of Espedito Catania, Victor Cauchi, the brothers Vella, and Emmanuel Camilleri.

The club’s first premises was in St Jacob’s Square but after a while it transferred its activities back to the St Patrick’s Social club.

It was a good move because during a General Meeting it was decided to return the sum of £260 which the old club had in the bank and its old football kit.

In 1944-45, Żabbar United took part in the Second Division. They finished in the second place of Section D, but they failed to win promotion.

A typical formation of that season was: Bonello, Aquilina, D. Edwards, Bartolo, Balzan, Felice, Cassar, E. Bonello Sciberras, V. Whelpdale, and Mifsud.

The best Żabbar players that season were without any doubt, Victor Whelpdale and Danny Edwards. Later on, in their career both players played for Hibernians in the First Division.

