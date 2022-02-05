Five people in their 80s have died while COVID-19 positive, health authorities said on Saturday as they announced 195 newly detected virus cases.

The latest virus victims were two women aged 84 and 87 and three men aged 80, 83 and 86. The virus death toll now stands at 565.

Saturday’s 195 newly-detected cases represents a continuation of previous days' case tallies. The number of new cases has remained below 250 for 10 consecutive days.

A total of 310 patients recovered overnight. As a result, the number of active virus cases fell to 2,555.

Of those, 86 are receiving treatment in hospital, with six at Mater Dei Hospital’s intensive treatment unit. On Friday, there were 98 patients in hospital.

Not all COVID-positive patients in hospital were admitted because of virus complications, with a number only found to be positive during routine screening upon admission.

A total of 333,738 people have received a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far. Vaccination is open to any resident aged five and older, with booster shots available to anyone aged over 18.

The government announced the next step in its COVID ‘exit strategy’ on Friday, unwinding rules that limited private gatherings to four households, easing quarantine rules for fully vaccinated people, removing PCR testing rules for travelling children aged five to 11 and allowing standing weddings to host up to 300 guests as of April 1.