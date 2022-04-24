Another 196 new COVID-19 cases were registered on Sunday, with data also showing that one person died while virus-positive overnight.

No data was made available about the latest victim. A total of 688 people have died while COVID-positive since the pandemic started.

Data published by the Superintendence of Public Health showed that the number of known active virus cases in the country currently stands at 4,865.

Authorities have signalled a willingness to remove most pandemic-related restrictions, with masks coming off in shops, offices and public buildings as of May 2. As of that day, only people who are COVID-positive will need to self-isolate.