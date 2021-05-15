In the latter half of the 1950s, Alfa Romeo and Abarth worked in tandem to produce a sports car with a limited displacement. Entrusted to Mario Colucci – a Milan engineer and Alfa Romeo employee, the project came to fruition in 1958 with the manufacturing of an Abarth 1000-based Alfa Romeo, a compact coupé – driven by an engine based on the four-cylinder Sprint Veloce, but with a lower displacement – and characterized by a chassis consisting of a lattice of pipes.

Dressed up in bodywork made by Bertone to a design by Franco Scaglione, the car remains a unique piece.

