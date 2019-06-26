Plans to demolish a distinctive villa in St Julian’s to build a six-storey apartment block have been recommended for approval despite the objections of the cultural heritage watchdog.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) said that a proposal to demolish a 1960s modernist villa known as The Gardens in Triq Ivo Muscat Azzopardi would negatively impact the adjacent Urban Conservation Area, within which part of the site falls.

In its communication to the Planning Authority, the SCH said the proposed development – which includes a terraced house, 24 apartments and 43 underground parking spaces – would be “out of scale with the surrounding buildings and streetscapes”.

Heritage NGO Din L-Art Ħelwa has also criticised the plans, which it argued failed to provide an adequate transition between the UCA and the neighbouring villa area, as required by planning policy.

“It is also highly recommended to retain this villa which is of a 60s modernist architectural style and forms part of a pleasant streetscape of similar dwellings; a streetscape which would be ruined forever if this block of flats is approved,” Din L-Art Ħelwa said.

Further objections by residents argued that only a development which retained the existing villa and respected its character should be allowed, to minimise the negative impact on nearby buildings within the Urban Conservation Area.

Despite these objections, however, the PA case officer recommended the application for approval, with a final decision expected on September 5.

The case officer said the proposed design was considered to provide an adequate transition from the UCA as it was not creating a blank wall but had a frontage onto the conservation zone.

Moreover, the case officer said the proposed apartments conformed to the designation of the area, which was “not designated for villa development”.

Noting that the SCH had not objected specifically to the demolition of the building, the case officer concluded that the proposed mass and volumes were in line with planning policy.