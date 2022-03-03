Without any doubt, 1967-68 was one of the best seasons in the chequered history of the Third Division League.

The competition that season was held in two grounds, the Schreiber Sports Ground and Upper Manoel Island.

Both grounds were not noted for the evenness of their playing surfaces or for that matter, the comfort of the spectators yet, that season, the attendances in these primitive grounds rivalled and at times even surpassed those at the Stadium.

The battle for Third Division honours raged on and on, up to the last kick of the competition with Żurrieq FC, Żebbuġ Rangers and Żejtun Corinthians leading the chase for the championship.

The relegation issue was also kept wide open up to the end with Gudja United, St Paul’s and Mqabba battling it up between them in a do or die battle for survival.

