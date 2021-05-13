The 1980-81 League Championship was the last one held at the Empire Stadium. It was also the first one played under the title of the Premier League.

It was the end of a long and memorable era in the history of the local game. The next season the game moved to the newly opened, National Stadium at Ta’ Qali.

It was a great improvement from the old ground but for us old-timers, the local game was never the same again.

Hibernians dominated the 1980-81 championship. Led by coach Joe Attard, the Paolites ran away with the competition. Their dominance was so complete that at the end they were still unbeaten.

