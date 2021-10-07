Followers of Maltese football will always remember March 24, 1985. It was the last day of the 1984-85 championship and still, the destination of the title and the relegation issues were still undecided.

In the first game of the afternoon, Żurrieq held Ħamrun Spartans to a goalless draw. This meant that Żurrieq would keep their place in the Premier Division and condemn Floriana to the First Division.

At the same time, Ħamrun lost all chance of forcing a decider with Rabat for the title.

In the next match, Rabat drew 0-0 with Sliema to clinch the championship.

