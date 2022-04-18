The number of known new COVID cases continued to decrease on Monday, with a total of 199 new COVID cases reported overnight, according to data published online by the health authorities.

The authorities also reported two deaths among people who contracted the virus, with the death toll now standing at 677.

The authorities on Monday also uploaded COVID figures for Sunday, after failing to do so on the day.

On Sunday, 271 people reported contracting the virus, while two deaths were recorded.

RELATED STORIES Pharmacists ordered to stop selling COVID self-test kits

A total of 133 patients in Mater Dei Hospital have resulted COVID-19 positive. 52% of those patients are non-symptomatic and were admitted to hospital for other medical reasons, while five patients are being treated in the ITU

There are currently 7,153 known COVID cases.

The data made available publicly does not include information about the number of patients requiring hospital treatment or intensive care.