In 1993-94 Hibernians won the seventh championship in their history.

After a rather lean period lasting 12 years, they finally satisfied their long-suffering supporters in what proved to be one of the toughest league campaigns in the history of Maltese football.

Hibs battled it out with Floriana and Valletta in a drama-packed campaign that brought back the missing crowds to Ta’ Qali.

Brian Talbot’s tactical approach and experience seemed to work magic for Hibernians during that season.

Backed by a hard-working committee led by their president Tony Bezzina, Hibs finally made a claim on the league honours.

