Today’s readings: Wisdom 18, 6-9; Hebrews 11, 1-2.8-19; Luke 12, 32-48.

There is a tradition underlying many religions, including Christianity, that life here on earth is in transit and that we will only reach completeness somewhere else after death. This conviction, as is natural, has also encountered fierce resistance on the part of those who find it hard to believe there is something after we die.

Today’s Scriptures focus mainly on this argument. The second reading from the letter to Hebrews depicts our identity as believers in terms of strangers and nomads on earth in search of a real homeland. Wisdom and the gospel highlight that we are always in expectation of promises to be fulfilled.

Can we really strike a balance between living here on earth meaningfully and at the same time keeping our gaze on a life yet to come? The world around us seems to be full of agnostics who are not the least bothered to argue about God’s existence or issues central to religion because, they claim, whatever is beyond verification from a scientific viewpoint, is unknowable and hence unbelievable.

In the past we used to bank so much on arguments like, for example, the proverbial Pascal’s wager in philosophy. Blaise Pascal, a 17th-century French philosopher, mathematician and physicist, posited that humans bet with their lives whether God exists or not. In the wake of secularisation and the struggles with atheism, we used to combat argumentatively and philosophically to prove from reason what the mainstream way of thinking was contesting.

Now we live in a post-secular age and the way forward seems no longer to be by arguing philosophically. The displacement of multitudes of people which today is one of the most brutal realities, now metaphorically characterises many who have a home in the West but in terms of the values and virtues they stand for are ‘in search of a real homeland’.

Embracing faith, whatever the religion, implies that we are rooted here on earth but with our gaze on a life to come. On one hand, we all seek to safeguard our earthly wellbeing as best we can, but on the other hand, faith instills in us a sense of the provisional. Hence the words of today’s gospel: “See that you are dressed for action and have your lamps lit. Be like men waiting for their master to return from the wedding feast.”

The Scriptures are peppered with what we usually call witnesses, a long list that extends through Christian history to our days, those who dared to believe and stand faithfully by their faith. They are people who went through their tribulations and trials, some of them who even argued fiercely their way to stand firm in their belief to the extent of giving up their earthly life.

Very often, as we used to do with the lives of many saints, we gave the false perception that a life of faith makes us immune to doubt and failures. Georges Bernanos, one of the 20th century’s most forceful and idiosyncratic writers, in his first novel Under Satan’s Sun published in 1926, gives a most powerful account of intense spiritual struggle that reflects his own deeplyfelt religion. We have outstanding stories of saints whose lives were commonly narrated from the wrong standpoint, rendering the false impression that faith can make us immune to doubts and failures.

Author Jean-François Six, in his book Light of the Night, reconstructs the last months of Therese of Lisieux’s life and uncovers how the version of The Story of a Soul published immediately after her death amounted to a forgery compared to her authentic spiritual message. It’s the same story with Mother Teresa of Calcutta, a living saint and an icon of compassion to people of all religions.

The publication of her private writings, Come Be My Light, show how her spiritual journey knew moments of utter desolation and how her heart was intensely tested, a true dark night of the soul. She wrote: “If I ever become a saint – I will surely be one of darkness. I will continually be absent from heaven – to light the light of those in darkness on earth”.

For those who dare to believe, life is not immune to intense spiritual struggle and it is never a static easy-going journey exempt from internal turmoil. In today’s gospel Jesus puts us on our guard to care for our soul, which does not simply mean seeking to ensure the soul’s salvation in life after death. It means seeking to be soulful people, in the choices we make, and above all, in where we put our trust. It is from what we put our trust in that we discover the condition of our heart.