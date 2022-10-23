A 19th-century crucifix attributed to Alessandro Farrugia is being restored through the support of Bank of Valletta.

Farrugia, or Mastru Xandru, as he was better known, is one of the artisans who was born and lived in Żejtun. A student of renowned sculptor Mariano Gerada, he left a number of treasures, mostly carved in wood or stone in churches all over the island, as well as stone statues as street shrines, particularly in Żejtun.

Found at St Barbara church (Tal-Kapuċċini) in Kalkara, the sculpture is dated 1851 and is carved out of wood and polychromed. The crucifix depicts Christ’s sacrifice, commitment, redemption and, most of all, love. However, this particular work of art is much less grotesque and less focused on the injuries inflicted on the body of Jesus Christ.

Charles Azzopardi, head CSR Department at Bank of Valletta, met Fr Miguel Zammit, OFM Cap., and Maria Grazia Zenzani and Valentina Lupo from Atelier Del Restauro when the crucifix was being transported to the restorers’ laboratory.

“Preliminary studies showed that over the years, the statue was overpainted several times, which has altered its aesthetical qualities. At least two layers of overpainting were identified, although it is very probable that more layers are present,” Zenzani said.

“We will subject the crucifix to further observations and scientific investigations of the polychromy and its stratigraphy to better understand the extent of overpainting

present, as well as the manufacturing technique employed by the artist to ensure the optimal restoration techniques.”

Fr Zammit said: “The studies by the conservators will be able to determine if the crown of thorns currently on the sculpture is original to the sculpture or a later addition as widely believed.”

He added: “We are looking forward to witnessing the artist’s genius once the overpainting of the crucifix is removed, and the preservation of this work of art will enable future generations to appreciate it in a better state.”

Among the works carved by Farrugia are the titular processional statues of the Annunciation at Tarxien (1829), St Mary at Mqabba (1837) and St Paul at Safi (1844). One of his masterpieces is the Good Friday statue of Jesus Scourged at the Pillar (1844) found in Żejtun, which is carved fully from one piece of wood.

The artist passed away on December 4, 1871.