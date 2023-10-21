A €2 million dentistry clinic has been inaugurated in Għajnsielem, Gozo.

The clinic will offer a service to the community and serve as a place where university students can learn.

It has the most recent technological equipment and 11 dental chairs enabling university students from the Faculty of Dentistry to offer a wide range of services to everyone, improving their educational experience.

Video: OPM

Services are offered Mondays to Fridays.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said the project reflected the principles that guided the government in its decisions.

Thanks to a strong economy, the government was implementing projects of the highest levels, investing in the educational experience of university students.

Gozo had become an island of opportunities which would continue to offer a high level of education and quality careers for Gozitans, he said.