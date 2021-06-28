Private residential properties and those owned by registered voluntary organisations that are situated along a number of busy streets can benefit from a €2 million planning authority restoration grant scheme.

“We heard people's voice, understood the challenges particular to these areas,

and will bear the financial cost for families who want to renovate houses that have an architectural and important value for the localities,” Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said on Monday, as he launched the Irrestawra l-Faċċata scheme.

"We will focus on main and busy roads where there is a high incidence of pensioners," he added.

PA executive chair Martin Saliba said that the façade fabric of residences on busy streets experienced accelerated deterioration as a result of traffic pollution.

This scheme is open to owners of private residences or registered voluntary organisations who have a property within the urban conservation area of Triq D’Argens in Msida, Triq il-Kbira San Gużepp in Ħamrun and Sta Venera, Triq il-Wied in Birkirkara, Triq Stiefnu Zerafa, Triq is-Salib tal-Marsa, Triq Patri Feliċjan Bilocca and Triq Balbi in Marsa, Triq Bormla, Triq Ħal Tarxien and Triq Ħal Luqa in Paola, Triq Ħal Tarxien and Triq Paola in Tarxien and Triq il- Kbira in Rabat (Malta).

The authority is committing to finance 100per cent (up to €10,000 per property) of the expenses for the works related to maintenance, restoration or replacement of traditional façade elements including masonry, timber elements and wrought ironwork.

The grant will also include a maximum of €800 and €200 for professional fees and local council permit fees respectively.

Owners must submit their online application through an architect.

It will open between July 15 and September 30 of this year but will close earlier if it is oversubscribed.

The maps of the eligible streets and the guidelines related to the Irrestawra l-Faċċata restoration scheme can be downloaded from the PA’s website.