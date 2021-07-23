A social agreement to the tune of €2.03 million has been signed between the government’s Aġenzija Sapport and Fondazzjoni Nazareth for the provision of 29 beds for people with a disability.

The service will be given at the foundation’s three homes in Żejtun - Dar Nazareth, Dar l-Arċipriet Degabriele and Dar Madre Tereża.

The foundation promotes the varied abilities of its residents teaching them trades and to help them read and write.

Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli described the agreement as confirmation of the government’s determination and commitment to continue helping and assisting people with a disability.

Four similar agreements were signed in May and June with Fondazzjoni Wens, Dar il-Kaptan, ALS Malta - Dar Bjorn, and Fondazzjoni Arka. The total value of the agreements, including that with Fondazzjoni Nazareth is €15 million.

President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca expressed her appreciation at the investment through which the foundation, she said, would be able to continue improving the quality of life of its residents.