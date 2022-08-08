One of Izola Bank’s senior executives has raised a much needed €20,000 for Victory Kitchen by completing the notorious cycling race Lepape Marmotte Grandfondo Alpes.

The bank’s Head of Credit, Josef Frendo, completed the challenge – which involves climbing four mountains spread over 177km – in 12 hours. Frendo’s achievement is even more impressive considering he had never participated in an international race before.

Victory Kitchen will be putting money raised by Frendo towards the purchase of a new refrigerated van, an essential tool in their ongoing war against hunger in Malta.

“Looking back I keep asking myself how I did it. The incredible heat, the high altitude and the length of the race was phenomenal. Every mountain completed gave me the encouragement to keep pushing myself to the next. I have never felt exhaustion like I felt at the finish line, but also this immense sense of satisfaction,” Frendo said.

“I had never participated in an international race before, and choosing the Lepape Marmotte Grandfondo Alpes was a good, albeit super tough one to go for. It’s given me a taste for it though, and I’ve already got my eyes on a few upcoming races as well. I’m thrilled to have been able to support Victory Kitchen with their purchase of the new van and ensuring they can keep delivering meals to people in need. I’d like to personally thank all the sponsors and the people and companies that donated to help me reach this target."

Rafel Sammut of Victory Kitchen added: “On behalf of all the families we feed, I would like to thank all the Izola bank team for such a great Initiative, furthermore I'd like to give a heartfelt thanks for all those who have reached deep into their pockets in such difficult times. Josef, what you did requires immense courage and stamina, you're a legend! This initiative, resulting in a €20,000 donation could not have come at a better time. The struggle is real for many, but if we keep on receiving the right support, Victory Kitchen will keep its promise and do its utmost not to let anyone go to bed hungry.”

Rafel Sammut (left) receives the donation from Josef Frendo.

Andrew Mifsud, CEO and Executive Director of Izola Bank, the main sponsor of this initiative explained: “We are extremely pleased that Josef met this challenge head on. He was committed from the beginning to keep up his training and diet and work towards the final goal of cycling 177km in just one day. Izola Bank will continue to commit itself in helping to ensure that no one in the community suffers the indignity of hunger. Together we have made a positive and tangible difference to people’s lives. We look forward supporting Josef in the next challenge he takes on.”

For anyone who has not yet donated you can still donate directly to Victory Kitchen via Revolut to 9944 1950 or via Izola Bank to IBAN: MT48IZOL66110000000001001000001 BIC: IZOL MTMT NAME: FOR VICTORY KITCHEN