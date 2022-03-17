On the lookout for the best online casinos for UK players which accept PayPal? Read on for a rundown of the 20 best iGaming platforms that carry this payment method for UK players.

Playing online casino games is something many people in the UK love to do regularly. Whether you play on mobile or desktop, a key part of any internet casino is the payment methods it offers.

For many UK online gamers, PayPal is the go-to payment choice. Known as one of the world’s leading online payment providers, it has an excellent reputation for security and is simple to use. When you also factor in fast payment times, it is easy to see why so many people actively seek out casinos that accept PayPal.

Our criteria for ranking the top PayPal online casino sites in the UK

It goes without saying that all the UK casinos we recommend below accept PayPal. Before we list the 20 best platforms, though, it is worth highlighting other categories which we based our ratings on:

Variety of games

Security and licensing

Customer support

Bonus offers/promotions

User experience/site design

Although the main focus of this list is UK casinos where PayPal is present, we also took into account how good the platforms themselves are to game at. This has allowed us to recommend the very best UK PayPal casino sites overall.

Which are the 20 best UK online casinos that accept PayPal?

1. Betfair Casino: Best designed PayPal casino for UK players

Easy to use UK casino site

Fun, bright design

Good range of promotions for customers

Betfair is a real titan of the industry and is part of the well-known Paddy Power family. This means players can expect big bonuses, a great selection of games, and more. If that’s not enough Betfair even has its own sportsbook, so players don’t miss out on any action.

2. LeoVegas Casino: Best for mobile play in The UK

Top UK PayPal casino for mobile play

Lots of games to choose from (including live titles)

Well-established brand in casino industry

Known for being fair, it uses SSL technology to protect players and offers a large choice of games (over 650 at the last count!). It also helps that LeoVegas has won an enviable amount of awards including best mobile operator, so players can expect a world-class experience even on mobile. Regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, it also features a top mobile experience that is very satisfying.

3. Casino Gods: Top Greek-themed UK PayPal casino

Good choice of classic slots and live games

Fast account registration

Cool Greek god theme

Casino Gods is a UK casino that not only accepts PayPal but is known for its choice of casino games. This not only includes a great selection of live games but classic style slots as well. Creating an account here is quick and this makes it simple to get playing without delay. With a cool Greek theme, it is the ideal place to play if you fancy gaming with the gods!

4. 10Bet Casino: Excellent reputation with UK online casino fans

Well-known brand in iGaming

Attractive VIP programme

Large choice of games

This site not only allows you to deposit/withdraw money with PayPal but also has a lot more to offer. For starters, it is one of the most trusted and familiar brands in iGaming to play with. Fully regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, it also uses the latest security features to protect your details. There are lots of top games here (from slots to table classics) and the VIP Program gives decent rewards back to loyal customers.

5. Duelz Casino: Top UK casino for cash back bonuses

Wide selection of jackpot games and slots

Regulated by UK Gambling Commission

10% cashback offer to players each Friday

Launched in 2018, Duelz Casino has built up a reputation for fairness. A secure place to game, it uses the latest firewalls to keep hackers out. Although table and live games are present, it is perhaps most notable for its range of slots (including jackpot games like Mega Moolah). Its knowledgeable customer support is also a plus and the 10% cashback offer to players each Friday is eye-catching.

6. Hello Casino: Top UK casino for Slingo games

UK PayPal casino

Secure and licensed place to game

Slingo games to enjoy

Part of the global White Hat Gaming group, this well-established platform has been operating since 2014. Hello Casino is also proud to accept PayPal, among a range of safe payment options for players. The site itself is enjoyable to use, with the large choice of games being well organised. If you like trying something different, the Slingo games here are awesome.

7. FruitKings Casino: Unique loyalty rewards and bonuses

Amazing welcome offer for new players

Top-class loyalty program

Great choice of table games

At FruitKings Casino, UK players will love the offers that are up for grabs – not just for new customers but also current gamblers. The loyalty program here is first-class, as are the freebies given to new players when they sign up. With a fun design and a wide choice of games, it is a superb option to consider. Although slots are well represented, it is the choice of table games that is particularly pleasing.

8. Mansion Casino: Largest range of Playtech games

Large range of Playtech games

Well-designed site

24/7 support for players

Mansion Casino’s reputation is built on easy to contact customer support, who are available 24/7 via phone, live chat or email. In addition, this UK PayPal casino has the biggest choice of Playtech games around – as a top studio in iGaming, this is a big plus. The platform itself is easy to navigate and also offers a smooth mobile gaming experience.

9. Mr Vegas Casino: Best for 24/7 live chat support

Superb welcome package for new players

Good choice of casino games

24/7 live chat support for customers

Mr Vegas Casino will be a familiar name to UK players and has a Welcome Bonus package which will blow you away! This sees a 100% matched deposit bonus (up to £200) available on your first deposit, and 11 bonus spins. This UK PayPal casino site also hits the mark for its 24/7 live chat customer support. Throw in masses of fun games and you have a top platform to try.

10. LuckyDays Casino: Best UK casino for overall bonus offer

Best overall bonus package around for new players

Good variety of payment methods (including PayPal)

Over 2,200 games to choose from

The user interface at LuckyDays Casino is very smooth and this makes getting around the platform a joy. The Welcome Offer here is one of the best around and sees 100 bonus spins plus up to £1,000 up for grabs. With more than 2,200 slots, table and live games from developers such as Pragmatic Play, it is also a UK PayPal casino that you will never get bored at. As well as PayPal, it offers other secure options like Mastercard to players.

11. Playzee Casino: UK Casino Site with top-class software providers

UK Gambling Commission licensed

Partners with top game studios in sector

Mobile-friendly design

Since launching, Playzee Casino has delighted players with partnerships from the best developers around. From Elk Studios to Quickspin, you will find all the top games here from the best studios. In addition, this platform is regulated by the UKGC, so you can play games with total peace of mind. A mobile-friendly design makes it ideal for those who like to game on the move, while the bright, fun design is appealing.

12. Britain Bet Casino: UK casino with a glitzy Vegas feel

Superb 200% matched deposit bonus for new players

Alternative range of games to try at Vegas-style site

Trusted UK PayPal casino

Don’t let the name fool you, this UK PayPal casino platform actually brings true Vegas-style glamour right into your home. The sign-up bonus for new players here is also appealing, with a 200% matched bonus up to £50. While all the usual types of games you would expect are present, this site scores well for a range of alternatives (such as scratch cards).

13. Royal Panda Casino: Top UK casino for progressive jackpot slots

Luxurious royal panda-inspired theme

Low minimum deposit amount

Regulated by UKGC

If you really want to play casino games online like royalty, then this is the site for you. It has a luxurious feel to it and a cute panda mascot to help you have more fun. PayPal is naturally one of the many secure payment methods to use here and it is also regulated by the UKGC for total peace of mind when playing. A low minimum deposit amount of just £10 makes it perfect for casual gamers and the huge Welcome Bonus (which includes a matched deposit and bonus spins) is a real winner.

14. Jonny Jackpot Casino: Best casino for Netent games

Tiered welcome package for new players

Great choice of jackpot slots

Fast sign-up process

Boasting super-quick account registration and fast payouts, this PayPal online casino does not hang around. As the name suggests, it is also a platform that has a great range of exciting jackpot games to try out. New players are well catered for here, with a tiered Welcome Bonus which is spread across their first few deposits. With daily promotions for current players, this is a top choice.

15. 777: Top UK PayPal casino for retro fun

Cool 1950s US-inspired theme

Bingo, Slingo and scratchcard games available

Top no deposit welcome bonus

This iGaming platform comes with a funky retro 1950s Americana theme. There are literally hundreds of slots here from the top studios around plus other games like bingo, Slingo and scratchcards. 777 also scores well for its awesome no deposit bonus, which sees multiple bonus spins come your way. With a good range of payment methods (including PayPal) and easy to reach customer support, this fun casino site is worth a look.

16. Skol Casino: Best new UK PayPal casino

New, fresh UK PayPal casino

Regulated by UKGC

Instant play a major plus

Despite only being launched in 2021, Skol Casino stands proud as arguably the best new UK PayPal casino to game at. The best thing about Skol is that it is an instant-play site meaning you do not have to download any software, and can begin having fun right away. New games are added every week to its portfolio of over 2500 titles so the choice is endless.

17. Europa Casino: Best designed casino for UK players

Excellent live games and dealers

Top-class site design

Nice choice of branded slots

This casino site makes our list for a few very good reasons. Firstly, like the other platforms on our list, it accepts UK players and is safe to game at. There is also an excellent choice of both branded slots here (like Pink Panther) and live dealer titles.

18. Betway Casino: Top UK casino for quick sign-ups

Quick sign-up process

Trusted name in iGaming

Great range of ongoing promotions for players

Betway Casino is another UK site that is more than happy for players to use PayPal. There are also hundreds of exciting games to play, from top developers such as NetEnt. This site is also well-known for offering helpful 24/7 support to players, having a fast sign-up process and awesome casino bonuses for current players.

19. 32Red Casino: Multi-award-winning UK PayPal casino

Winner of multiple industry awards

Smooth mobile app

Low minimum withdrawal amount

32Red Casino has made a big splash in the sector due to the multiple awards it has scooped over time. Along with a wide choice of games, the mobile app is super-smooth to use and the site is fully regulated by respected industry bodies. With a low minimum withdrawal amount of £10, this PayPal casino site also has a Fair Play Bonus system to check out.

20. Casino.com: Secure UK online casino

Focus on player security

Games tested independently for fairness

24/7 support for players

In operation since 1997, Casino.com knows how to look after its players. This sees them use data encryption tech to protect customers. In addition, their games are independently tested for fairness and the site is licensed by the UKGC. 24/7 customer support is a feature here and you can contact this casino anytime via e-mail and live chat.

FAQ: More information on the top UK online casinos with PayPal

Why Use PayPal to play casino games online?

There are multiple reasons which explain why so many UK gamers love to use PayPal. It is a fast payment method and this sees both deposits and withdrawals processed quickly. PayPal is also very secure, easy to use and accessible.

Is PayPal accepted at all UK casinos online?

While many UK casinos do accept PayPal but finding the best can be a daunting task. To make it easier, why not sign up with a casino you fancy from our list?

