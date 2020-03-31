A fresh call for the authorities not to open the spring hunting season was made on Tuesday by the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS).

The call was originally made by Birdlife Malta. On Friday, the hunters' federation called for the season to open as usual. It observed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ornis Committee, which normally makes recommendations on hunting, had not yet been appointed.

On Tuesday, CABS said that once the police cannot guarantee strict supervision, it feared a sharp increase in hunting-related illegalities such as shooting of protected species or the use of forbidden electronic lures.

"The last weeks have shown that poachers have already taken advantage of reduced police resources," CABS Wildlife Crime Officer Fiona Burrows said.

She said that since March 9, CABS documented and reported 18 cases of illegal trapping and two cases of hunting during the closed season.

"Illegal bird trapping is rampant and it is obvious that the poachers know that the police have other priorities now. Opening the hunting season would only worsen this situation“, Burrows said.

CABS Press Officer Axel Hirschfeld criticised the hunting federation for calling on the government to lift the spring hunting ban for Turtle Doves.

In the last 25 years Turtle Dove populations have declined by more than 80% in most European countries, CABS said. In its International Single Species Action Plan for the conservation of the Turtle-Dove the European Commission listed illegal hunting and trapping in spring as one of the three main threats to the survival of the species. The plan can be viewed at: https://ec.europa.eu/environment/nature/conservation/wildbirds/hunting/docs/20181002%20Final_draft_European%20Turtle-Dove.pdf

In a fresh statement on Tuesday, Birdlife any decision by Prime Minister Robert Abela to consider opening this year’s spring hunting season for Quail would be "the most irresponsible act ever."

"Whilst the general public is being asked to stay at home in view of the global threat posed by the COVID-19 virus – with stricter rules issued just yesterday announcing that groups of four or more people caught in public will now be fined – Cabinet has requested an urgent meeting of the ORNIS Committee to rubber stamp a spring hunting season.

"The opening of such a season would also be highly irresponsible in view of the

fact that the conditions to derogate from the EU Birds Directive – that Malta is

expected to adhere to and respect – require that for every 1,000 hunters there

should be seven police officers or persons to see that the law is enforced. In

view of the fact that the police and security forces are stretched and involved

in activities related to the COVID-19 crisis, it would not only be impossible for

the police to enforce the law, but also a blatant lack of responsibility on the

part of the Government if the season had to be opened now," the society said.