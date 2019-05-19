A group of 20 migrants escaped from Safi detention centre early on Monday, but nine had been recaptured by midday.

The migrants - all Moroccan except one Egyptian- slipped out of the detention centre and scattered around the fields between Safi and Żurrieq. Most did not even have shoes.

The migrants arrived in Malta recently.

The police and officers from the Detention Service are engaged in the search. Some roads have been closed off.

The Detention Service said an internal inquiry is underway.

Anyone who spots any of the migrants is asked to call the police on 21224001 or 119.