More than 20 million bottles and cans have been returned since the launch of the Beverage Container Refund Scheme in autumn, allowing the company handling the scheme to reach the target it had for the first two years of operations, chairperson Pierre Fava said.

The scheme was launched by BCRS Malta on November 14 and so far, more than 600 tons of containers have been exported for recycling in bales each weighing between 250 and 270 kilogrammes.

Fava told Times of Malta that the company was “very encouraged” by the public’s participation, allowing it to reach the target originally set for its first two years: the collection of 70% of the total number of containers placed on the market.

Bales of plastic ready for export and recycling. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Under the scheme, consumers pay 10c more for the drinks they buy and reclaim the money in the form of vouchers when they return their containers to be recycled.

BCRS Malta is a consortium made up of some of Malta’s largest beverage distributors.

By 2025, international producers must place containers on the market made up of at least 50% of recycled material.

Some 320 reverse vending machines are operating across Malta and Gozo to collect the single-use drink containers.

The machines accept any beverage container registered with the BCRS. The barcode gives the machine information about the shape, weight and kind of material the container is made of.

The machine issues a receipt, which can be redeemed at a retailer which sells beverages or it can be donated to charity.

If the wrong container is thrown into the machine, it will not be processed and the screen will show an error message.

Where are containers exported to?

The machines are emptied every day and the containers taken to the processing facility in Ħal Far, where they are sorted and treated, then pressed into cubes ready to be recycled.

Fava said the plastic containers are exported to France, the largest European country that recycles the material. The plastic is used to produce more containers with a percentage of recycled material.

The glass is exported to Italy while the cans are exported to Germany.

He said the company receives certification that the material it is exporting is actually being recycled, providing traceability for the products, from when they are placed on the market to when they are returned and eventually exported for recycling.

Polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, which is used to make beverage containers, can be recycled between nine and 15 times.

“We are very satisfied with the way people have welcomed the scheme and have adjusted to recycling the beverage containers they consume,” Fava said.

“We’re told by entities responsible for cleansing that they are finding fewer bottles in the streets and the countryside... which is very positive.

“The fact that we’ve already reached the target originally planned for the first two years of operations shows how successful the scheme is.”

Trial of bulk recycling machine soon

He said the company was following people’s complaints, such as about the litter being left around the machines, so it placed a skip nearby where people can dispose of any containers rejected by the machines and which they did not want to take back home.

The skips and the machines are emptied daily.

Fava said the number of reverse vending machines is set to increase and the company will next month install a bulk reverse vending machine where people would be able to dump a number of bottles at one go rather than having to insert them separately.

This machine, which will be on trial, will be manned by an attendant and, if successful, similar machines will be placed in strategic locations by summer.

Asked whether the scheme was turning people into beggars, Fava strongly disagreed.

“The scheme was always intended to bring about a mentality change,” he said.

“People collecting bottles which are not taken to the machines are contributing to the collection of more beverage containers and getting them off the streets.”