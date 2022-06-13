The government has announced a €20 million Recovery and Resilience Fund for businesses to make their buildings more energy efficient.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said the funds are part of the European Commission’s €257 million Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) for Malta.

Schembri said the scheme does not cover projects in new buildings or extensions but is aimed at renovating existing buildings. Each project can be awarded a grant of up to €1 million. All eligible projects must be completed by December 2025.

"In order to achieve this goal, we need to ensure that our businesses invest more in digital transformation as well as operating greener and less polluting practices. This will maximise our resources, reduce business operating costs and increase efficiency and competitiveness,” Schembri said.

Parliamentary Secretary Chris Bonett, said the scheme followed talks with the social partners.