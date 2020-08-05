Twenty new COVID-19 cases have been detected, the health authorities said on Wednesday.

Eleven of the new cases have been classified as sporadic, meaning health authorities have not been able to link them to any other previously-known cases.

Five of the new cases form part of a Paceville cluster, while the remaining four have been linked to other previously-known coronavirus cases.

Health authorities said that the majority of sporadic patients did not have contact with people while symptomatic.

The 20 new cases were detected from 1,839 COVID-19 tests administered the past 24 hours.

Sixteen new virus cases reported among migrant arrivals late on Tuesday were not included in the number of new cases. They were however included in the total number of active cases in the country, which now stands at 249.

Sixteen new cases were reported on Tuesday, 14 on Monday, 15 on Sunday, 21 on Saturday and 10 on Friday.