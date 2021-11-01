Twenty people tested positive for COVID overnight, while a further nine recovered, the health authorities said on Monday.

There were no deaths linked to the pandemic between Sunday and Monday.

This means there are currently 226 known active COVID-19 cases in Malta.

Of these, 10 are being cared for in hospital, with four of them receiving intensive treatment.

Booster doses have meanwhile continued to be administered to vulnerable people, with 52,915 vaccinations administered so far.

In all, 879,909 jabs have been administered.

As of Monday, those visiting the elderly at residential homes can now stay by their side for four hours - up from 90 minutes, as the authorities further relaxed COVID measures.