Health authorities announced 20 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as the number of active virus cases in the country fell to below 500 for the first time in six months.



No deaths were reported overnight, with the death toll remaining steady at 412.



The number of active cases fell to 476 after 58 patient recoveries were registered.





Healthcare workers administered 1,628 swab tests on Friday, the Health Ministry data indicated.

Just over 6,000 vaccine doses were administered that day, with the total number of vaccine doses given out so far topping 307,000. Just under 99,000 people are now fully vaccinated.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci noted on Friday that the average number of new virus cases being detected has continued its downward trend, with the seven-day moving average of cases now down to 39 - a 24 per cent decrease from the previous week.

Health Minister Chris Fearne has said that authorities are aiming to have vaccinated 70 per cent of adults by the end of June, with all adults offered a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-August.

Vaccination registration is currently open to anyone aged over 40. People can register online or via SMS.