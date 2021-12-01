Last year, Mużika Mużika took the local music industry by storm with its first ever edition, following its successful predecessor Festival Kanzunetta Maltija. The festival hosted 20 original songs in Maltese, which competed on a spectacular stage; with Glen Vella’s Ħarsa Biss, composed by Philip Vella and written by Joe Julian Farrugia, taking the crown for the first edition. The festival went on to achieve over 320,000 televiewers, garnering praise from music industry professionals and the general public alike.

Preparations for the second edition are already under way at Festivals Malta. The 20 semifinalists have already been announced and the festival line-up features various music genres from seasoned artists, as well as a refreshing variety of new talent!

A novelty in the 2022 edition, the winner of the television programme Mużika Mużika – Il-Vjaġġ Ikompli will join the semifinalists next March to compete for the finals. The winner will be announced in December at the end of season one.

To learn more about Mużika Mużika 2022 semifinalists, visit the website www.muzikamuzika.mt.