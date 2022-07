A 20-year-old Siġġiewi resident was left with grievous injuries the Jmstar JSD motorbike he was riding collided with an Isuzu Elf van in Siġġiewi, police said.

The accident took place at 8.30am on Triq it-Tiġrija. A medical team rushed to the scene to help, and the man was taken to Mater Dei by ambulance where he is now being treated.

A police investigation is underway.