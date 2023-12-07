On Tuesday night, the Malta women's team wrote a new chapter in the history of national football after moving up a division in the newly-launched UEFA Women's Nations League.

The comeback win over Latvia, which was Malta's 130th international match, that sealed the deal was the culmination of 20 years of rapid improvements that witnessed the growth of the Maltese team from a minnow nation to a respectable one on the international stage in women's football.

Read 'Two decades of steady progress for the Malta women's national team'.

While the celebrations of Tuesday are still fresh in our minds, we bring you all the milestones that paved the way to the Nations League success:

