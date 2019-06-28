A stray dog named Scotty has been found with 200 fragments of lead pellets inside his small body, from shots fired in very close range of it.

“The most likely scenario is that someone tried to shoot the dog to get rid of it and missed. Or they fired a shot close to the dog to scare it off,” claimed Nadine, who along with her friend Matthew, found the shabby dog limping the streets of Gudja at 1am on Sunday.

The fragments of lead are concentrated in the seven-year-old dog’s eyes, face, head, chest and legs. There are so many, the vet claimed it would be impossible to remove them without causing severe trauma.

The area in which the incident took place led Nadine and the vet to suspect it might have been a hunter who fired the shot.

The skin where the fragments entered has healed, indicating that the dog had lived with the lead inside him for a while, claimed the vet. However, Scotty was at high risk of lead poisoning and other complications and would have to be tested regularly.

In other heartbreaking news, Scotty has a tennis ball-sized tumour in one of his hind legs which will be removed in an operation next week. It will then be sent abroad for testing.

It is not yet known whether the tumour is cancerous, however, it could have been the reason that somebody tried to kill Scotty, Nadine told Times of Malta.

If the dog survives the operation, he will have a permanent limp, she added. It is currently staying at a foster home and has become very attached to its foster carer.

Rescued is my Favourite Breed, the advocacy group which uploaded the story on Facebook, has asked anyone interested in adopting Scotty to contact them and called for donations to help with his medical bills.