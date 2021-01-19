Malta recorded 200 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of vaccinations reached 13,002, slightly below a target set by the health minister last week.

The Ministry of Health also reported the death of an 84-year-old woman who had COVID-19, raising the number of victims to 242.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Thursday that the number of virus jabs would reach 13,275 by Monday.

In its daily bulletin, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 3,481 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

148 patients recovered and the number of active cases was 2,835.

No details were provided about findings by contact tracing teams concerning newly-discovered cases.

The numbers show the continuation of a spike in COVID-19 cases, which peaked with a record 245 daily cases on January 9, linked to Christmas and New Year festivities.

It led to a two-day teachers' strike after a health official advised that schools should go online only for the beginning of the new term.