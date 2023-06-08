Some 200 passengers in Austria were evacuated Wednesday after the train they were riding caught fire in a tunnel, authorities said.

Around 45 passengers suffered minor injuries in the incident, likely from smoke inhalation, local police told AFP.

The train headed to Hamburg and Amsterdam was passing through a tunnel close to the city of Innsbruck in the Austrian Alps on Wednesday evening, when its overhead wire snapped, a spokesman for the Austrian rail operator OeBB told AFP.

The train carrying passengers was also transporting automobiles and one or several of them caught fire from the damaged cable, the spokesman said.

"The fire was extinguished at 22:19, and the evacuation was complete by 23:40 local time," the official added.

The OeBB train left Vienna on Wednesday evening and was scheduled to arrive in Amsterdam on Thursday morning.