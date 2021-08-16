No one has been taken to court yet accused of the corruption which facilitated the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia 200 weeks ago today, the rule of law group Repubblika said on Monday.

Nor has anyone been arraigned yet for obstructing the investigation into the murder.

The group in a statement said police officers and others in senior government posts instead of ensuring that justice was served, had betrayed the people by being complicit with criminals and serving the mafia web that had taken over the country.

The group appealed to the police commissioner, the attorney general and others not to drag their feet and to end the impunity which created the climate that led to the car-bomb murder.

They also called on the state to formally recognise the outcome of the inquiry into the murder and implement its recommendations.

The group will hold a vigil at Great Siege Square, Valletta, on Monday at 7pm.