Over 20,000 candles will light up the narrow streets of Vittoriosa this Saturday, as the popular festival BirguFest returns, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The 17th edition of BirguFest begins on Friday 7 October, and will run until Sunday.

On Saturday, all streetlights will be switched off and the city will be lit by candlelight, with 20,000 candles distributed by the local council.

The return of the popular festival was announced by Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli, along with Vittoriosa mayor, John Boxall on Wednesday.

This year’s program includes cultural activities, such as a short film festival, live music, and art exhibitions. There will also be historic re-enactments throughout the weekend.

Popular bands such as Fakawi and The Travellers are among the bands set to perform.

Museums, such as the Inquisitor’s Place, Fort St.Angelo and the Malta at War Museum will also be open until midnight for visitors.

Boxall said that while the local council will distribute 20,000 candles to the residents, there will be even more as residents traditionally purchase their own candles to take part in the Birgu by Candlelight event.

He said with the removal of the COVID-19 restrictions, the residents of Vittoriosa are pleased to see the return of the popular festival.

In 2019, it was estimated that around 60,000 people visited Vittoriosa for the event, with Boxall predicting even larger crowds this year.

Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government Alison Zerafa Civelli during Wednesday's press conference. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Speaking during the conference, Zerafa Civelli said BirguFest is a key example of how a local council can highlight different perspectives of the locality.

“BirguFest is a festival that brings together tourism, education, art, tradition, and talent - all these things whilst showing off the locality’s beautiful streets,” she said.

Zerafa Civelli praised the work of the local council and volunteers who make the festival, now a popular one in the national cultural calendar, all possible.

For those wanting to visit the event, there will be a Park and Ride Service provided between 6pm and 12.30 am bringing people from Kordin (near the Hibs Football ground) to Triq Il-Gublew tal-Fidda, in Vittoriosa.

The Valletta Ferry service will also operate later than usual, up until midnight on Friday and Sunday, and until 1 am on Saturday.