Government vouchers worth €20,000 have been collected for 10 charities but, even though it has reached its goal, the Sharing is Caring campaign is not stopping there.

The project, set up by the Sigma Foundation, Forestals and RUBS, has managed to draw in €2,000 worth of government vouchers for each of the charities to distribute to those in need. But, rather than rest on their laurels, the wheels are in motion to raise at least another €10,000.

Sigma Foundation CPO, Keith Marshall, said the campaign has been approached by too many charities.

Five new organisations – Inspire, Foodbank Malta, Dar Hosea, the Missionary Movement and RMJ Horse Rescue – stand to benefit this time round.

“We depend on the public’s understanding of what is happening out there, its empathy and, ultimately, its generosity,” Marshall appealed.

The first attempt to raise €20,000 was made in the second round of consumption vouchers planned for last January.

But the scheme was delayed when businesses were ordered to close as the number of virus cases rose. The government then injected €45 million into the new round of consumer vouchers from June 7, with a total value of €100 being distributed to all residents aged over 16.

Early initiative

The Sharing is Caring campaign asked recipients to part with vouchers before they even received them.

“The first time around, last September, the initiative was late. Many had used or already given away their vouchers,” Marshall said.

While many look out for the vouchers and plan their freebies in advance, for some, they are also becoming a new way of giving. The thinking was that others could make better use of them and appreciate them more, he had said.

The scheme was first introduced in the middle of last summer and proved to be a success, kickstarting millions in spending. It aimed to stimulate demand during the pandemic and help businesses recover, generating an additional spend of €11.5 million among consumers.

Those who wish to contribute to the new campaign can contact Marshall on Facebook.