Some 20,000 medical masks have been presented to Mater Dei Hospital by CiviQuo, a Malta-based global Investment migration platform together with French business incubator UNIQORN.

The masks were supplied from China by Vara Home.

The masks will be used to give enhanced protection to nurses and ancillary staff

The masks are made to full European and FDA standards.

Yakof Agius, founder and CEO of CiviQuo said the investment migration industry could make a truly positive impact on societies.

The proceeds of investment migration programmes are the result of foreign direct investment, which facilitates the efforts of governments with helping societies during these difficult times.

A similar donation has been made to France.