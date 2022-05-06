Xagħra archpriest Carmelo Refalo will celebrate mass near ‘In-niċċa tas-Sellum’, which is dedicated to Our Lady of All Souls, on Sunday, May 8, at 6pm.

The thanksgiving mass will mark the 200th anniversary since the erection and blessing of the niche.

The stone statue of Our Lady of All Souls inside the niche before its restoration.

The niche was built in 1820s as a thanksgiving votive after the devastating effects caused by the 1814 bubonic plague, which claimed 104 victims mostly from Xagħra. It marks the place where the plague-stricken victims used to pray as they looked towards the Capuchins and St Francis churches in Victoria.

The friars of both churches would expose the titular painting of Our Lady of Graces, the statue of St Anthony of Padua and St Ursula in the belfries of their churches respectively, facing in the direction of the victims.

The free-standing niche underwent extensive restoration work by the restoration unit of the Gozo Ministry. The work included the substitution of eroded and dangerous stones, the consolidation of the whole structure and the restoration of the stone statue of Our Lady.