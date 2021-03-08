A total of 201 people tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, according to health authorities' data published on Monday.

Meanwhile, another 345 people recovered from the virus, meaning Malta has 3,178 active COVID cases.

No COVID-related deaths were reported over the past 24 hours.

So far, 97,864 vaccine jabs have been administered, 32,862 of which are second doses.

New COVID-19 measures announced on Thursday following a spike in coronavirus cases include a ban on mass gatherings and the closure of restaurants.

The heightened measures did not discourage some 60 people from meeting in Ħamrun for a tombola. Enforcement officers from Transport Malta broke up the party on Sunday afternoon and fined the organiser.

The decision to close eateries has been given a lukewarm welcome by two major health associations that are questioning the effectiveness of allowing households to mix.