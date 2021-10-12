Red Bull Racing Honda delivered the 2011 title-winning RB7 car to New York City in early October to give fans a taste of what they can expect when the F1 roadshow travels to Florida for the Miami Grand Prix in 2022.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez will travel to The Magic City in the first week of May next year to race around the Miami International Autodrome, which has been constructed specially for the maiden event.

Further north on the Eastern Seaboard, people milling around Manhattan in the Big Apple were able to see the RB7 in full flow this month as it sped down the long straights that border the Hudson River.

It also ducked into Manhattan streets to cruise through the famous Wall Street district as well as revving up alongside the celebrated yellow cabs of the exciting city.

