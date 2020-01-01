As we look back on the world in 2019, we see two startlingly contrasting pictures. Between those countries where poverty and inequality have unleashed global anger, and the different reasons for tumult in Malta.

Globally, we can see that three decades after communism collapsed in Europe, revolt is raging in cities on four continents and feeding fear that global upheaval may be succeeding an era of relative order.

From Latin America through Europe and the Middle East to Hong Kong, millions have taken to the streets to vent their wrath over the vast gap between rich and poor, the increasing cost of living and an indifferent, uncaring ruling elite. Alarm is amplified by signs that the world could be slipping into recession after a decade of painfully restored growth made uneasy by climate change.

The sources of popular anger are diverse and local. In Chile, where people have died in protests, the spur was a rise in the price of metro train tickets. In Barcelona, it was the passing of long prison terms against separatist politicians. In Beirut, the revolt started when the government imposed a tax on WhatsApp phone calls. In Hong Kong, a proposed law to allow extraditions to mainland China was the spark for demonstrations that have lasted six months. Both the Lebanese tax and the Hong Kong bill have been withdrawn, but the protests continue.

The common thread in the seemingly unconnected contexts are frustration with government classes seen as incompetent and intense economic inequality, a potent mix then turbo-charged by the power of the internet and its social media. The protesters are mostly young, urban and educated but the movements lack structure and leadership. Unlike recent popular uprisings against oppression, such as the Arab Spring eight years ago, much of the new revolt has originated in richer cities.

Chile is the healthiest Latin American economy, although incomes are hugely unequal. Paris, which has borne the brunt of rioting in the gilet jaune and public pension mutinies against President Macron, is a showcase of luxury and the hated symbol of French inequality for the provincial protesters. London, the birthplace of the Extinction Rebellion street activists, is Europe’s financial heart.

The rebellions of 2019 have fed one another and have been shared on social media from one continent to the next. Everything has moved faster as we witness the globalisation of revolt. For the past 15 or 20 years there has been a growing feeling of chaos and disorganisation on a world scale.

The rise of nationalist or authoritarian leaders in Europe, the United States, Russia and Turkey is part of the trend. Populist, anti-immigrant politics have been propelled by voters in Britain, the US, Italy, France and elsewhere. In countries where people don’t have a voice, massive protests have erupted.

The revolt in the developed states – whether Chile, Hong Kong, the US or Brexit Britain – is being fed by a breakdown in trust and the widening gap between rich and poor. The United States, which enters a presidential election year, is experiencing signs of social distress at a time of unprecedented inequality, an impending presidential impeachment and a collapse in public trust in government.

The lesson from these global examples is that chaos, complexity and instability are gaining ground. Governments must pay attention to people’s satisfaction and well-being, and not only economic prosperity.

Looking back on Malta’s 2019, how do we compare? Until just five weeks ago, the abiding image has been of a country whose economy has never had it so good, the majority of whose people were basking in greater than ever prosperity, but still a nation as toxically divided by politics as almost never before.

But in the last few weeks tumultuous events have led to the resignation of probably the most electorally successful prime minister in Malta’s history and a shattering of citizens’ trust and confidence in the leadership, good faith and honesty of their government.

Although the meticulous investigative work of the Malta Police Force and the Malta Security Service – working closely with Europol and a number of foreign intelligence agencies – has led to the arrest of the alleged mastermind and killers of Daphne Caruana Galizia, too many crucial unanswered questions are still hanging in the air.

There is as yet no conviction of those who assassinated Daphne Caruana Galizia two years ago. And no justice yet for Daphne’s family who have endured heartbreak and pain, as well as for all right-thinking people in Malta who believe passionately in the rule of law.

The crisis has exposed the realities underlying the weaknesses of our system of government and poses the greatest single challenge to Malta since Independence. It is a watershed moment in our history symbolising a striking contrast between the severe limitations of our institutions and the underlying culture of greed and hypocrisy that endanger our democracy and democratic values.

A new prime minister will shortly take on the massive task of picking up the pieces. He faces the formidable challenges of a nation in acute crisis. He will experience an extremely bumpy transition to power in his effort to re-establish some vestiges of normality and stability. His immediate challenge will be to ensure justice is done, and seen to be done, in the judicial inquiry into the circumstances leading to Daphne’s murder.

He must demonstrate his determination to initiate much needed and overdue constitutional reform, including greater checks and balances in the conduct of his Office. He must find ways of strengthening our institutions by attracting people of calibre to fill pivotal roles – probably the most challenging task he faces.

He must take tangible steps to distance himself from the corrupting influence of big business. He must signal clearly that the plunder of Malta’s remaining natural environment and cultural heritage by rapacious developers is no longer an option. He must eradicate all traces of corruption and maladministration in government through greater transparency and accountability.

Overwhelmingly, it is time to embrace the calls by the President of the Republic and the Archbishop of Malta for calm and tolerance. As we usher in a New Year, it is only in this way that Malta can begin to restore its dismal international reputational damage and rebuild trust in its institutions.