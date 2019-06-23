2019 has seen some remarkable records for breeding birds of prey in Malta, with Gozo and Comino showing the great potential that the islands offer for the comeback of a number of species, Birdlife said on Tuesday.

It said the Peregrine Falcon has been noted breeding again along Malta’s southern cliffs with young birds seen in flight in mid-May.

Common Kestrels have also bred in two locations in Gozo, with fledged

young being noted during the first week of June.

A pair of Short-eared Owl bred successfully again on Comino with the fledged

young seen on May 14, in what is a successful second breeding record in recent years.



The Barn Swallow has this year had a record breeding success on Gozo where

birdwatchers observed at least 32 breeding pairs in different villages, all of which are being monitored on a regular basis

Another important successful breeding attempt recorded this year was that of

a female Spotless Starling with a male Common Starling (Sturnell) that chose

Comino as their home. Spotless Starling is a rare bird on the Maltese Islands

with the last record being a bird sighted in October 1947!

Various birds associated with water bodies also made the most of this

year’s abundant rainfall – Għajn Riħana and Chadwick Lakes saw a good

numbers of Reed Warblers and Moorhens showing a dire need for protection

of these rich biodiverse areas which are still impacted by hunting.

"If designated as bird sanctuaries, these areas could offer further breeding successes such as Little Bittern and other crakes," BirdLife said.





Nature takes its course if it is undisturbed

BirdLife Malta Conservation Manager Nicholas Barbara said that wherever left undisturbed, nature took its course, and these breeding records were testimony to that.

BirdLife Malta Nature Reserves Manager Mark Gauci said that given the right habitat and adequate protection, birds would breed in Malta and the nature reserves managed by BirdLife Malta have been proving this year in year out.

"Breeding success rates can only be boosted if the government truly

understands what conservation values really stand for. The most logical way in

which to ensure birds continue to breed unhindered in Malta, and to increase

their numbers, is to safeguard their breeding habitats and to make sure that

they are protected during the breeding season"

BirdLife said there will be a special open day at its reserve in Għadira on Saturday, June 29 between 7am and 10am free of charge, with no booking necessary.

Visitors will be able to admire two pairs of Black-winged Stilts that successfully hatched four young each.

These elegant birds have been breeding – on and off – at the reserve for the last nine years.