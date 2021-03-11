Although 2020 saw new regulations intended to make it harder for international betting companies to advertise in Norway, as well as to prevent transfers through Norwegian banks, a large percentage of Norwegian players still choose to do their sportsbook and casino betting with foreign betting companies.

While many European countries have faced the realities of today’s internationalized online based betting scene and introduced license-based systems, Norway’s approach has so far been, and still is, to ban and attempt to block undesired actors and support its own state monopoly operators.

Yet, despite the introduction of new rules and regulations in the recent years, international betting companies, many of which are based in Malta, are gaining ground on the Norwegian market.

Much of this can be attributed to an overall increase in the popularity of online betting, but it also begs the question of how effective a betting monopoly is in 2021.

Measures such as last year’s bill on stricter regulation, and instructions to banks not to allow transfers to foreign betting companies, have so far not succeeded in bringing players back to domestic monopoly holders, which currently see channelling rates of around 50 per cent.

The pattern seems to be that for each new obstacle put in place by Norwegian authorities, technologically advanced betting companies come up with new ways to circumvent the measures.

Whether this means using third- or fourth-party payment operators to facilitate deposits from Norwegian customers, offering bigger bonuses, or introducing new and more exciting ways of playing, international betting operators are determined to make it difficult for any domestic monopoly operator to stay competitive in today’s market.

In Norway, this particularly applies when it comes to bonuses, as these are not offered by the monopoly operators. Oddsbonuser, one of Norway’s leading affiliate sites, guides players to a burgeoning number of operators offering betting bonuses, illustrating why many players opt to play on international betting sites.

Moreover, international operators now increasingly target a Norwegian audience by localizing their products. In addition to deposit bonuses and free bets, challenges to the monopoly holders include more services offered in Norwegian language and locally aimed promotions and campaigns.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.