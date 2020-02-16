The ‘Run the #WaveofChange’ 2020 campaign, to be held on March 28 and 29, is set to be launched. It will continue the initiative ‘Run the #WaveofChange’ launched in 2019 by running partners Trudy Kerr and Deborah Gatt to encourage people to collect waste that would otherwise end up in the sea.

The national campaign aims to organise fun events to help raise awareness of the increasing problem of waste polluting the seas and planet.

Studies show that around eight million metric tons of plastic are thrown into the ocean every year. Since common pollutants, such as plastic bags, never fully degrade in the water, the amount of rubbish in international waters now poses serious risks for the planet.

In the 2020 campaign, more than 500 runners will take part in various phases of a 168-kilometre run around the coastline of Malta. This is the equivalent of four full marathons, and will take over 26 hours. Along the coastal route, there will also be over 30 clean-up events organised by corporate social responsibility (CSR) teams from companies and volunteers from NGOs. There is no participation fee.

“Everyone is welcome: runners, helpers, clean-uppers and anyone who wants to come along,” said Kerr, best known as the voice of the Big Drive Home on XFM. “You can take part however you like, but above all, just pick up rubbish. Every piece of rubbish makes a difference – whether you are picking it up or throwing it. That’s why we’ve built the campaign around the rule of three: simply pick up at least three pieces of trash, for three days, and then tell three of your friends to do the same.”

The 2020 initiative also includes a ‘Couch to Coastline’ campaign for those wishing to take part as runners, as well as a media campaign and educational branch with competitions and events in local schools.

“Last year, the Run the #WaveofChange campaign collected an incredible 6.5 tonnes of trash with the help of more than 200 people involved in the nine clean-ups, and over a hundred runners. This year, we are covering a far longer distance in the run, with more than three times as many clean-ups taking place en-route and ten times as many runners.

Those interested in taking part in the #WaveofChange 2020 event are asked to collect three pieces of rubbish and use the hashtag #WaveOfChange on social media prior to submitting their application. For more information visit the Run the #WaveofChange Facebook page.