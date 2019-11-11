Infused with dynamic attitude, the 2020 Lexus UX is engineered to deliver quick and engaging driving with a Lexus-smooth demeanour, making it a unique entry in the luxury compact crossover segment.

The 2020 UX is the first Lexus constructed on the Global Architecture Compact platform. A lightweight yet super-rigid structure, extremely low centre of gravity and refined suspension tuning endow the UX with exemplary handling agility and ride comfort, along with a distinctive driving personality.

The 2020 Lexus UX is a leap forward in the compact luxury crossover segment. The signature grille, though sharing its basic form with other Lexus models, is unique to the UX. It features a block-shape mesh pattern with individual elements gradually changing in shape as they radiate out from the central Lexus emblem. The grille creates an intriguing three-dimensional appearance changing with the viewing angle.

The headlamp design completes the UX’s face, giving it a determined, confident gaze. LED daytime running lights arranged in an arrowhead motif above the headlights complement the Lexus L-shaped lighting signature. These appear like brows above the standard bi-LED headlights or the optional ultra-small three-projector LED units.

The full-width rear lights project a distinctive night-time signature formed by a sequence of 120 LEDs tapering toward the centre. Crisp, prominent sculpted surfaces and dramatically flared front and rear fenders reflect the robust inspiration, while an aerodynamic profile, large wheels pushed to the corners, and an impressive front fascia create the agile, sporty stance. A wing-type spoiler at the rear edge of the roof, along with a flat underbody, contribute to vehicle quietness, fuel efficiency and aerodynamics.

Lexus designed the UX cabin to evoke the feel of a luxury sedan, but with the higher seating position and versatility experienced in a crossover. The materials and workmanship are pure Lexus, combining Japanese traditions in craftsmanship and hospitality with innovative production techniques.

At the same time, the UX interior design creates a sense of security suggested by the exterior’s inspiration. As one example, the form of the interior door shoulders evokes a robust frame, expressing a secure feeling inside the vehicle.

Entering and exiting the UX is made easier through optimal placement of the hip-point and unique shaping of the seat cushion. The human-centred approach shows clearly in the instrument panel’s low, unobtrusive design and the slim A-pillar mouldings, which are shaped to improve visibility. Even with a higher seating position than a standard passenger car, the reduction in distance between the hip and heel points gives the UX driver a feeling of being closer to the road than in a conventional SUV.

The UX makes the driver feel more in touch with the road thanks to a seat-in-control concept. Critical vehicle functions are grouped around the driver’s side of the cabin, and the seatback shape allows the driver to operate them while maintaining a comfortable, natural posture.

Lexus luxury extends throughout the UX cabin. The leather-trimmed three-spoke steering wheel and analogue clock come from the Lexus LS, for example, and Lexus Climate Concierge, as used in other Lexus models, automatically links heating and cooling airflow with the heated and ventilated seats to optimize interior temperature comfort. Renowned Lexus attention to detail is also evident in a headliner designed to eliminate distracting shadows at the windshield header, as well as control switches with a signature “Lexus feel.”

The UX instrument panel design combines unique Lexus traits and intuitive technology. A seven-inch TFT LCD display meter digitally creates realistic, analogue gauges in a three-dimensional space.

The Lexus UX offers the brand’s renowned luxury and comfort in a package ideally suited to making urban exploring easier in cities around the globe. A 2.6mt wheelbase contributes to a smooth, stable ride and cabin roominess. The 4.5mt length and best-in segment 10mt curb-to-curb turning diameter help make the Lexus UX easy to manoeuvre and convenient to park.

The versatile Lexus Multimedia System is coupled with the upgraded 10.25-inch display, adding numerous features to support customers’ digital lifestyles. Staying connected on the road is essential to today’s drivers, so the UX makes it easier and safer with a number of standard technology features. For instance, all UX drivers will be able to lock/unlock their doors, start their engine, or check their fuel level, all from the convenience of their smartwatch, Amazon Alexa-enabled, or Google Assistant enabled device. It’s voice controllable too, and compatible with select Android or Apple devices.

Lexus instilled the UX with an outstanding combination of handling agility and smooth, quiet ride comfort urban customers will find pleasing. Key to achieving this balance is building the UX around the high-strength global architecture platform.

Extensive use of high-tensile steel, high-strength adhesives and laser screw welding results in a highly rigid structure, an essential foundation for achieving sporty handling and luxurious ride comfort.

By using aluminium for the side doors, fenders and hood and composite materials for the tailgate, the UX has among the lowest centres of gravity of any vehicle in its class at 23.4 inches. As a result, the UX delivers a secure, agile feeling normally associated with lower sport hatches. A unique ring structure around the rear opening and behind the rear seats increases torsional rigidity to enhance crash performance, improve handling and reduce noise and vibration.

Lexus, the world leader in luxury hybrid vehicles, applied its engineering expertise to the 2020 UX 250h with a new-generation Lexus Hybrid Drive powertrain. With 181 total system horsepower, the UX 250h is the fuel-efficient leader with the best MPG of any CUV or SUV without a plug in the U.S. market. This hybrid provides exhilarating driving with high-speed responsiveness and a feeling of smooth, natural acceleration. The UX 250h is equipped with all-wheel drive standard.

The hybrid system combines the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder gasoline engine found in the UX 200 with two electric motor/generators in a new-generation hybrid transaxle. It is more compact, lighter and has less internal friction than previous Lexus hybrid systems. Compared to similarly-sized Lexus hybrids, the power control unit of the UX is more powerful yet 20 per cent smaller and 10 per cent lighter.

The sequential shift feature delivers responsive engine braking force in 10 steps with a shift feel similar to a manual transmission, using steering wheel paddle shift shifters or the S position on the shift lever.

The speed at which the hybrid system can shut off the gasoline engine, such as when driving on long downward slopes, has been raised from the 43mph of previous Lexus hybrids to 71mph for the UX 250h.

Locating the compact and lightweight nickel metal-hydride (NiMH) battery and compact cooling system below the rear seat helps maximise cabin and cargo area space, and their location supports the vehicle’s low centre of gravity.

The UX 250h model offers all-wheel drive using a separate, dedicated electric motor-generator with 7hp output integrated into the rear differential. Power distribution between the front and rear axles is automatically optimized by the Vehicle Stability Control system when accelerating, cornering, or driving on slippery surfaces

The UX 250h Hybrid are equipped with Lexus Drive Mode Select, which allows the driver to tailor the driving experience by selecting from three different drive modes on the UX 200 and four modes on the UX 250h.

The UX 250h debuted Predictive Eco Drive Control, a world-first system, coupling with the navigation system, which learns driving habits, predicts the expected roadway ahead and analyses real-time traffic reports to optimize charging and discharging of the hybrid battery.

The more miles the UX 250h is driven, the more data is gathered to help optimize fuel consumption. The system can be turned off if desired.

As with all other Lexus models, the car is equipped with class leading safety features that effectively reduce the probability and severity of an accident.