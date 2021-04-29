The Malta Football Association Executive Committee will meet on Thursday afternoon to discuss the composition of the various divisions in the 2021-22 following the premature ending to the past campaign.
Earlier this month, the Malta FA EXCO ruled that the 2020-21 season would be ended prematurely following the government’s decision of not lifting the current restrictions on organised sport.
The authorities’ decision put the MFA EXCO in a very difficult situation as with the Legal Notice that banned all organised sport still in place until May 10, clubs were unable to return to training with a view of resuming the remaining matches of the Premier League at the start of May.
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us