The Malta Football Association Executive Committee will meet on Thursday afternoon to discuss the composition of the various divisions in the 2021-22 following the premature ending to the past campaign.

Earlier this month, the Malta FA EXCO ruled that the 2020-21 season would be ended prematurely following the government’s decision of not lifting the current restrictions on organised sport.

The authorities’ decision put the MFA EXCO in a very difficult situation as with the Legal Notice that banned all organised sport still in place until May 10, clubs were unable to return to training with a view of resuming the remaining matches of the Premier League at the start of May.

